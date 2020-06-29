All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2231 BRYAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2231 BRYAN STREET
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

2231 BRYAN STREET

2231 Bryan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2231 Bryan Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 2 bedroom unit in the heart of Kissimmee. Conveniently located close to schools, supermarkets, and main roads like US-192, Orange Blossom Trail, and John Young Parkway. Applicants must have an average household income of at least three times the amount of rent and no eviction histories. Security deposit is one month's rent if tenant has a great credit score. (Appliances and Colors May Vary) Pet friendly to include small breeds and or non aggressive breeds.
This beautiful and renovated property is ready to move in the first week of March 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 BRYAN STREET have any available units?
2231 BRYAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 BRYAN STREET have?
Some of 2231 BRYAN STREET's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 BRYAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2231 BRYAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 BRYAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 BRYAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2231 BRYAN STREET offer parking?
No, 2231 BRYAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2231 BRYAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 BRYAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 BRYAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2231 BRYAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2231 BRYAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2231 BRYAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 BRYAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 BRYAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College