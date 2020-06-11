2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Reduced Price!! This great Condo on 1st floor features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Tiles Floors throughout living/dining combo, walk-in closets, laundry room with new washer and dryer. Conveniently located to supermarkets, and main roads like US-192, John Young Pkwy, Osceola Pkwy, Orange Blossom Trail, and the Mall at The Loop. The unit is nestled within the beautiful Villas Del Sol Condominium complex that is gated with 2 pools, pool spa, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, and Water/Sewer included!!! Security Deposit is subject to credit history determination.

