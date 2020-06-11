All apartments in Kissimmee
2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915

2208 Antigua Place · (407) 800-5333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2208 Antigua Place, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Reduced Price!! This great Condo on 1st floor features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Tiles Floors throughout living/dining combo, walk-in closets, laundry room with new washer and dryer. Conveniently located to supermarkets, and main roads like US-192, John Young Pkwy, Osceola Pkwy, Orange Blossom Trail, and the Mall at The Loop. The unit is nestled within the beautiful Villas Del Sol Condominium complex that is gated with 2 pools, pool spa, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, and Water/Sewer included!!! Security Deposit is subject to credit history determination.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 have any available units?
2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 have?
Some of 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 does offer parking.
Does 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 have a pool?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 has a pool.
Does 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 have accessible units?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 has accessible units.
Does 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915 has units with dishwashers.
