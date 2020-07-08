All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2208 Antigua Pl #923.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2208 Antigua Pl #923
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2208 Antigua Pl #923

2208 Antigua Place · (407) 392-2373 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2208 Antigua Place, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2208 Antigua Pl #923 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2208 Antigua Pl #923 Available 08/21/20 KISSIMMEE: Disney Area, Gated Villas Del Sol!! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 21st FOR MOVE IN! 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo comes with a 1 Car Garage and is located on the 2nd floor! This open floor plan features a living room/dining area combo, inside utility room w/washer and dryer, built-in computer work area, both bedrooms have walk-in closets and a kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, closet pantry and appliances EXCEPT Microwave.
Just minutes from Disney World, public transportation, employment, world class shopping, scores of restaurants, public schools, Orlando International Airport, major highways and much more!
Gated Community of Villas Del Sol offers its residents use of the Clubhouse, Fitness Center, 2 Pools, 2 Hot Tubs, Playground, Car Wash Area, Tennis Court and BBQ Picnic Areas.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Kitchen Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Closet Pantry
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Computer Workstation
Carpet and Vinyl Flooring
Walk-in Closets
Ceiling Fans
1 Car Garage
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy
NO PETS ALLOWED

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is verifiable income:

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3281805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Antigua Pl #923 have any available units?
2208 Antigua Pl #923 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Antigua Pl #923 have?
Some of 2208 Antigua Pl #923's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Antigua Pl #923 currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Antigua Pl #923 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Antigua Pl #923 pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Antigua Pl #923 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2208 Antigua Pl #923 offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Pl #923 offers parking.
Does 2208 Antigua Pl #923 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Pl #923 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Antigua Pl #923 have a pool?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Pl #923 has a pool.
Does 2208 Antigua Pl #923 have accessible units?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Pl #923 has accessible units.
Does 2208 Antigua Pl #923 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Antigua Pl #923 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2208 Antigua Pl #923?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Verano Apartments
2200 Villa Verano Way
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity