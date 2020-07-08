Amenities

2208 Antigua Pl #923 Available 08/21/20 KISSIMMEE: Disney Area, Gated Villas Del Sol!! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 21st FOR MOVE IN! 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo comes with a 1 Car Garage and is located on the 2nd floor! This open floor plan features a living room/dining area combo, inside utility room w/washer and dryer, built-in computer work area, both bedrooms have walk-in closets and a kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, closet pantry and appliances EXCEPT Microwave.

Just minutes from Disney World, public transportation, employment, world class shopping, scores of restaurants, public schools, Orlando International Airport, major highways and much more!

Gated Community of Villas Del Sol offers its residents use of the Clubhouse, Fitness Center, 2 Pools, 2 Hot Tubs, Playground, Car Wash Area, Tennis Court and BBQ Picnic Areas.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Kitchen Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Closet Pantry

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Computer Workstation

Carpet and Vinyl Flooring

Walk-in Closets

Ceiling Fans

1 Car Garage

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

NO PETS ALLOWED



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is verifiable income:



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



