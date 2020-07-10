Rent Calculator
2205 Osceola Trail Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
2205 Osceola Trail Rd
2205 W Osceola Pkwy
·
No Longer Available
Location
2205 W Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new apartment in Kissimmee with an attached garage, need to sublease I have one year left
Also will pay first months rent !!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 Osceola Trail Rd have any available units?
2205 Osceola Trail Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
Is 2205 Osceola Trail Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Osceola Trail Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Osceola Trail Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Osceola Trail Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 2205 Osceola Trail Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Osceola Trail Rd offers parking.
Does 2205 Osceola Trail Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Osceola Trail Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Osceola Trail Rd have a pool?
No, 2205 Osceola Trail Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Osceola Trail Rd have accessible units?
No, 2205 Osceola Trail Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Osceola Trail Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Osceola Trail Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Osceola Trail Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Osceola Trail Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
