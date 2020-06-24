All apartments in Kissimmee
2143 Jessa Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:54 PM

2143 Jessa Drive

2143 Jessa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2143 Jessa Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home located in Marisol at Lakeside includes a 2 car garage. This beautiful home has a custom tile backsplash and granite counter tops in the large open kitchen. A Huge Florida room with ceramic tiled floor that overlooks the quiet serene backyard. And you can take advantage of everything the community has to offer.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

