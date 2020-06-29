All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD

2131 Cascades Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2131 Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 bath 3rd floor unit, screened porch
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD have any available units?
2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2131 CASCADES BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
