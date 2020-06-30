All apartments in Kissimmee
Kissimmee, FL
2060 Cypress Bay Blvd
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

2060 Cypress Bay Blvd

2060 Cypress Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Kissimmee
Apartments with Gym
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2060 Cypress Bay Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story Townhome with covered lanai and no rear neighbors! Spacious floor plan with Open kitchen plan with corian countertops. Living room, eat-in kitchen, and 1/2 bath downstairs is all tiled. Wood flooring on stairs and upstairs hallways and carpet in the community. Home includes 1 car garage with garage door opener. Large Roman tub in master bathroom! Brand new washer and dryer is upstairs where all the bedrooms are! Gated community with community with pool and tot lot. Easy access to schools, shopping, doctors, banking, parks & recreation.

(RLNE5433522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd have any available units?
2060 Cypress Bay Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd have?
Some of 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Cypress Bay Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd offers parking.
Does 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd has a pool.
Does 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 Cypress Bay Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

