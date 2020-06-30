2060 Cypress Bay Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story Townhome with covered lanai and no rear neighbors! Spacious floor plan with Open kitchen plan with corian countertops. Living room, eat-in kitchen, and 1/2 bath downstairs is all tiled. Wood flooring on stairs and upstairs hallways and carpet in the community. Home includes 1 car garage with garage door opener. Large Roman tub in master bathroom! Brand new washer and dryer is upstairs where all the bedrooms are! Gated community with community with pool and tot lot. Easy access to schools, shopping, doctors, banking, parks & recreation.



(RLNE5433522)