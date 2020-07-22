All apartments in Kissimmee
2060 Cascades Blvd #306

2060 Cascades Boulevard · (407) 392-2373 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2060 Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 · Avail. Sep 22

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
2060 Cascades Blvd #306 Available 09/22/20 1 bedroom/1 bath Condo in Kissimmee! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd! 3rd Floor unit overlooking the pool! The features include all appliances, granite counters plus the kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining room, there is an inside utility room with washer and dryer and a screened porch.

The community features a clubhouse,pool and tennis courts.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Granite Counters
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closet
Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Screened Porch
Unit Overlooks the Pool
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4334756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have any available units?
2060 Cascades Blvd #306 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have?
Some of 2060 Cascades Blvd #306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Cascades Blvd #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 is pet friendly.
Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 offer parking?
No, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 does not offer parking.
Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have a pool?
Yes, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 has a pool.
Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have accessible units?
Yes, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 has accessible units.
Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
