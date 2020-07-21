Rent Calculator
2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD
2031 Cascades Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
2031 Cascades Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CONDO. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE COURTYARD FROM THE SCREENED ENCLOSED BALCONY. GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND PLAYGROUND.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD have any available units?
2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
