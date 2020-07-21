All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated December 9 2019

2031 CASCADES BOULEVARD

2031 Cascades Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Cascades Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CONDO. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE COURTYARD FROM THE SCREENED ENCLOSED BALCONY. GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND PLAYGROUND.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much should you be paying for rent?

