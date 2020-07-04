All apartments in Kissimmee
2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola

Location

2018 Locust Berry Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola Available 01/04/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 2018 Locust Berry Drive Kissimmee, FL 34743 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 2018 Locust Berry Drive Kissimmee, FL 34743. This home has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Washer & Dryer; Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take 192 West of the Florida Turnpike; Right onto Simpson Road; Left onto Fortune Road; Right onto Lakeside Drive; Left onto Westlake Drive; Left onto Winfield Drive; Left onto Shannon Lakes Blvd.; Right onto Locust Berry Drive.

(RLNE2591813)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola have any available units?
2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola have?
Some of 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola offer parking?
No, 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola does not offer parking.
Does 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola have a pool?
No, 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola have accessible units?
No, 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Locust Berry Drive Osceola has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
