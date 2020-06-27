All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

2007 Kelley Ave.

2007 Kelley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Kelley Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Kelley Ave. - 2007 Available 08/15/19 Cute 2 bedrooms and one bath duplex end unit Located in Kissimmee! - Cute 2 bedrooms and one bath duplex end unit Located in Kissimmee! This property features a spacious living room, Eat-in Kitchen and Ceramic tile throughout the home. Open Floor Plan, nice Filtering Light throughout entire unit!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

$975.00 Rent
$1,465.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Pets Not Allowed!

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3 x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3069177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Kelley Ave. have any available units?
2007 Kelley Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2007 Kelley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Kelley Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Kelley Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Kelley Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Kelley Ave. offer parking?
No, 2007 Kelley Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2007 Kelley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Kelley Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Kelley Ave. have a pool?
No, 2007 Kelley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Kelley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2007 Kelley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Kelley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Kelley Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Kelley Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Kelley Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
