2003 Kelley Ave

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Conveniently located near Downtown Kissimmee FL. - You will be surprised by the space that this end unit villa home has to offer!! This large 2 bedroom,1 bath villa has a nicely tiled flooring with great lighting. All appliances included with washer/dryer hookups. Conveniently located close to downtown Kissimmee FL, with quick access to US 192, the FL Turnpike and Osceola Parkway.



Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping centers, restaurants, and more!!!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$925.00 Monthly Rent

$925.00 Security Deposit

$100.00 Move in Processing Fee

$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



No Section 8



* Renters Insurance Required *



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years verifiable rental history

-2 years verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant



** 1 1/2 Deposit Required **



(RLNE2350009)