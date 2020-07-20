All apartments in Kissimmee
2003 Kelley Ave

2003 Kelley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Kelley Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Conveniently located near Downtown Kissimmee FL. - You will be surprised by the space that this end unit villa home has to offer!! This large 2 bedroom,1 bath villa has a nicely tiled flooring with great lighting. All appliances included with washer/dryer hookups. Conveniently located close to downtown Kissimmee FL, with quick access to US 192, the FL Turnpike and Osceola Parkway.

Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping centers, restaurants, and more!!!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$925.00 Monthly Rent
$925.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Move in Processing Fee
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

No Section 8

* Renters Insurance Required *

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years verifiable rental history
-2 years verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant

** 1 1/2 Deposit Required **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2350009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Kelley Ave have any available units?
2003 Kelley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2003 Kelley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Kelley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Kelley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Kelley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Kelley Ave offer parking?
No, 2003 Kelley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Kelley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Kelley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Kelley Ave have a pool?
No, 2003 Kelley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Kelley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2003 Kelley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Kelley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Kelley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Kelley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Kelley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
