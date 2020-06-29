2001 Cascade Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/216245f011 ----

SM No Pets.

Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.



Additional Fees Apply:

Application Fee $65 per adult

Pet Fee $250 per pet

Administration Fee $195

(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)