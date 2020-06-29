Rent Calculator
2001 Cascade Blvd
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM
2001 Cascade Blvd
2001 Cascades Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
2001 Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/216245f011 ----
SM No Pets.
Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.
Additional Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Pet Fee $250 per pet
Administration Fee $195
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2001 Cascade Blvd have any available units?
2001 Cascade Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2001 Cascade Blvd have?
Some of 2001 Cascade Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2001 Cascade Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Cascade Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Cascade Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Cascade Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Cascade Blvd offer parking?
No, 2001 Cascade Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Cascade Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Cascade Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Cascade Blvd have a pool?
No, 2001 Cascade Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Cascade Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2001 Cascade Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Cascade Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Cascade Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
