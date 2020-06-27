All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola

1949 Estancia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1949 Estancia Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent w/ 1 Car Garage at 1949 Estancia Circle Kissimmee, FL 34741 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent w/ 1 Car Garage at 1949 Estancia Circle Kissimmee, FL 34741; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Small Pets and No Section 8 Allowed.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.

Driving Directions: Take John Young Parkway South of 192; Left onto Hacienda Circle; Right onto Estancia Circle

(RLNE4988070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola have any available units?
1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola have?
Some of 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola is pet friendly.
Does 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola offer parking?
Yes, 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola offers parking.
Does 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola have a pool?
No, 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola does not have a pool.
Does 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola have accessible units?
No, 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1949 Estancia Circle #A Osceola has units with dishwashers.
