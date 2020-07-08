All apartments in Kissimmee
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1909 MARY STREET
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

1909 MARY STREET

1909 Mary Street · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Mary Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very nice 3-Bed, 2-Bath villa for rent. Nice appliances, freshly painted on the inside, tile floor throughout the house and new toilets. Clean villa. Located in Victoria Park community with community pool. 2 assign parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 MARY STREET have any available units?
1909 MARY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 MARY STREET have?
Some of 1909 MARY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 MARY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1909 MARY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 MARY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1909 MARY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1909 MARY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1909 MARY STREET offers parking.
Does 1909 MARY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 MARY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 MARY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1909 MARY STREET has a pool.
Does 1909 MARY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1909 MARY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 MARY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 MARY STREET has units with dishwashers.

