Very nice 3-Bed, 2-Bath villa for rent. Nice appliances, freshly painted on the inside, tile floor throughout the house and new toilets. Clean villa. Located in Victoria Park community with community pool. 2 assign parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 MARY STREET have any available units?
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
What amenities does 1909 MARY STREET have?
Some of 1909 MARY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 MARY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1909 MARY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.