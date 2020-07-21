All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1903 Damon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1903 Damon Ave
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

1903 Damon Ave

1903 Damon Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1903 Damon Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1903 Damon Ave Available 08/01/19 Single Family Home in Kissimmee - Cute and comfy two bedroom one bath single family home with a huge fenced back yard. Over 1,000 sq ft, eat in kitchen and large living room with bonus room in front and closed in porch in the back. Centrally located between Michigan Ave. and Nebraska St. in city limits of Kissimmee.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
321-333-4031
leads+4068@tenantturnermail.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (Once application is approved)
$5 Monthly Technology Fee
Not under the Section 8 Housing Program

(RLNE4987760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Damon Ave have any available units?
1903 Damon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1903 Damon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Damon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Damon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Damon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Damon Ave offer parking?
No, 1903 Damon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1903 Damon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Damon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Damon Ave have a pool?
No, 1903 Damon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Damon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1903 Damon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Damon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Damon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Damon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Damon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Verano Apartments
2200 Villa Verano Way
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKissimmee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College