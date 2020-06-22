All apartments in Kissimmee
1854 Destiny Blvd 208
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1854 Destiny Blvd 208

1854 Destiny Boulevard · (407) 870-2216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1854 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Oversized/Upgraded 3/2 near Disney - Property Id: 297781

Conveniently located and just minutes away from Disney, Legacy Parc is nestled in the inviting city of Kissimmee. While enjoying a location close to everything you love about Central Florida, towering oak trees create a park-like setting throughout the property. Gated entry enhances your privacy and peace of mind, while the outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, tennis courts, fitness center, soccer field, playground and list of other amenities provide you opportunities to relax and enjoy your community. Call us today for a private appointment to discover the allure of Legacy Parc.(Photos may not be of actual unit)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297781
Property Id 297781

(RLNE5847094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 have any available units?
1854 Destiny Blvd 208 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 have?
Some of 1854 Destiny Blvd 208's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 currently offering any rent specials?
1854 Destiny Blvd 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 pet-friendly?
No, 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 offer parking?
No, 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 does not offer parking.
Does 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 have a pool?
Yes, 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 has a pool.
Does 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 have accessible units?
No, 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1854 Destiny Blvd 208 has units with dishwashers.
