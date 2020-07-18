All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1815 W Vine St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1815 W Vine St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1815 W Vine St.

1815 West Vine Street · (407) 306-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1815 West Vine Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Green Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1815 W Vine St. - Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Kissimmee Condo Furnished or Unfurnished near Disney Maingate! - 2 Bedroom 1 bath furnished (excluding pillows and sheets), or unfurshed, SPACIOUS condo style uniits, 820 SQUARE FT. with community pool!! ONLY A $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT IS REQUIRED!
Rent is $1400 per month plus $200 for electric, wifi, and water.AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Small to medium sized pets ok with a $250 non refundable pet fee, No agressive breeds. Proof of Renter's Insurance Required.

(RLNE5880256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 W Vine St. have any available units?
1815 W Vine St. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 W Vine St. have?
Some of 1815 W Vine St.'s amenities include pet friendly, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 W Vine St. currently offering any rent specials?
1815 W Vine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 W Vine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 W Vine St. is pet friendly.
Does 1815 W Vine St. offer parking?
No, 1815 W Vine St. does not offer parking.
Does 1815 W Vine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 W Vine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 W Vine St. have a pool?
Yes, 1815 W Vine St. has a pool.
Does 1815 W Vine St. have accessible units?
No, 1815 W Vine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 W Vine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 W Vine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1815 W Vine St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Verano Apartments
2200 Villa Verano Way
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity