All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1704 Destiny Blvd 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1704 Destiny Blvd 304
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1704 Destiny Blvd 304

1704 Destiny Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1704 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Oversized/Upgraded 1/1 near Disney - Water inclu - Property Id: 200740

Conveniently located and just minutes away from Disney, Legacy Parc is nestled in the inviting city of Kissimmee. While enjoying a location close to everything you love about Central Florida, towering oak trees create a park-like setting throughout the property. Gated entry enhances your privacy and peace of mind, while the outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, tennis courts, fitness center, soccer field, playground and list of other amenities provide you opportunities to relax and enjoy your community. Call us today for a private appointment to discover the allure of Legacy Parc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200740
Property Id 200740

(RLNE5448814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 have any available units?
1704 Destiny Blvd 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 have?
Some of 1704 Destiny Blvd 304's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Destiny Blvd 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 offer parking?
No, 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 has a pool.
Does 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 have accessible units?
No, 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Destiny Blvd 304 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College