Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher 24hr gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Ready to move in 03/20/20 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the gated community. Second Floor. Wonderful complex amenities such as a 24 hour gym, tennis courts, volleyball court, soccer field, swimming pool/jacuzzi, Playground, Covered Car Care Center. Washer and Dryer included. This condo is just few mins from the loop, Lowes and lost of more shopping. Inquire today!