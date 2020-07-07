Rent Calculator
1630 Lund Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM
1 of 2
1630 Lund Avenue
1630 Lund Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1630 Lund Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Oak Run
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful HOME WELL KEPT! 3 bed 2 baths. 1526 sq ft.
BEAUTIFUL WELL KEPT HOME! featuring 3 bed 2 baths with 1526 sq ft.
THIS HOME WON'T LAST!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1630 Lund Avenue have any available units?
1630 Lund Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
Is 1630 Lund Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Lund Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Lund Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Lund Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 1630 Lund Avenue offer parking?
No, 1630 Lund Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Lund Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Lund Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Lund Avenue have a pool?
No, 1630 Lund Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Lund Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1630 Lund Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Lund Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Lund Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Lund Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 Lund Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
