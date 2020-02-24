All apartments in Kissimmee
1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE

1604 Columbia Arms Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Columbia Arms Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Freshly painted 3 Bedrooms 2 Full bath 1269sqft Condo very well maintained with laminate flooring throughout and Tile in the Kitchen and bathrooms located in the desirable gated community of Columbia Arms!The community offers club house, fitness center, large swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and playing ground. Brand new roof installed and exterior of the whole complex repainted recently..This property is centrally located in the heart of Kissimmee, walking distance to local Publix Supper Market, shoppings, schools and Bus stand. Close to major employers like Florida Hospital, Osceola Regional Hospital, Nursing Homes, Doctors Offices, Home Depot, Wall Mart and more. Just 5 minutes drive to Loop Mall and 20 minutes drive to Disney World.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have any available units?
1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have?
Some of 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
