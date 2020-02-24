1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Freshly painted 3 Bedrooms 2 Full bath 1269sqft Condo very well maintained with laminate flooring throughout and Tile in the Kitchen and bathrooms located in the desirable gated community of Columbia Arms!The community offers club house, fitness center, large swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and playing ground. Brand new roof installed and exterior of the whole complex repainted recently..This property is centrally located in the heart of Kissimmee, walking distance to local Publix Supper Market, shoppings, schools and Bus stand. Close to major employers like Florida Hospital, Osceola Regional Hospital, Nursing Homes, Doctors Offices, Home Depot, Wall Mart and more. Just 5 minutes drive to Loop Mall and 20 minutes drive to Disney World.