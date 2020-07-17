1522 Nature Trail

Amenities

Spacious 4BD/2.5BTH screened lanai home now available for rent in Kissimmee Florida. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Corine countertop, high ceilings, ceramic tile throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances. Located in the Oaks Golf community with access to the boat lift, basketball court, kids playground, and 2 miles walking trail in the shade within the community. Convenient to John Young Parkway (17/92), US-192, and the Kissimmee Municipal Airport. Short drive to The Loop, which offers outdoor shopping, restaurants, and a movie theater. Located adjacent to Lake Tohopekaliga (Lake Toho), known as one of the best lakes in Florida for bass fishing. The City of Kissimmee offers a variety of parks and recreation programs for all ages. Kissimmee Civic Center, a major venue for professional and amateur sports, is located in the heart of historic downtown and features a fitness and wellness club, ballroom and conference center. Enjoy a day at nearby Osceola Heritage Park or Silver Spurs Arena, which hosts a variety of events including concerts, rodeo exhibitions, gymnastics, car shows, and sporting events.



