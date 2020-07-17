All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1522 Nature Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1522 Nature Trail
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

1522 Nature Trail

1522 Nature Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1522 Nature Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Oaks

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
playground
concierge
basketball court
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
gym
playground
media room
Spacious 4BD/2.5BTH screened lanai home now available for rent in Kissimmee Florida. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Corine countertop, high ceilings, ceramic tile throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances. Located in the Oaks Golf community with access to the boat lift, basketball court, kids playground, and 2 miles walking trail in the shade within the community. Convenient to John Young Parkway (17/92), US-192, and the Kissimmee Municipal Airport. Short drive to The Loop, which offers outdoor shopping, restaurants, and a movie theater. Located adjacent to Lake Tohopekaliga (Lake Toho), known as one of the best lakes in Florida for bass fishing. The City of Kissimmee offers a variety of parks and recreation programs for all ages. Kissimmee Civic Center, a major venue for professional and amateur sports, is located in the heart of historic downtown and features a fitness and wellness club, ballroom and conference center. Enjoy a day at nearby Osceola Heritage Park or Silver Spurs Arena, which hosts a variety of events including concerts, rodeo exhibitions, gymnastics, car shows, and sporting events.

PLEASE NOTE: Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE. All of our tenants are automatically enrolled in our Resident Concierge Program at a price of $25.00 per month.

All person(s) aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Some associations may also have application fees. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management Video Tour on our Website: The Listing Real Estate Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Nature Trail have any available units?
1522 Nature Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Nature Trail have?
Some of 1522 Nature Trail's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Nature Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Nature Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Nature Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Nature Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1522 Nature Trail offer parking?
No, 1522 Nature Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Nature Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Nature Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Nature Trail have a pool?
No, 1522 Nature Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Nature Trail have accessible units?
No, 1522 Nature Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Nature Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Nature Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College