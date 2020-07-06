All apartments in Kissimmee
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1431 Dean B Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1431 Dean B Street

1431 Dean B Street · No Longer Available
Kissimmee
Apartments with Gym
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1431 Dean B Street, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Mill Run

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Dean B Street have any available units?
1431 Dean B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1431 Dean B Street currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Dean B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Dean B Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Dean B Street is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Dean B Street offer parking?
No, 1431 Dean B Street does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Dean B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Dean B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Dean B Street have a pool?
Yes, 1431 Dean B Street has a pool.
Does 1431 Dean B Street have accessible units?
No, 1431 Dean B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Dean B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Dean B Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Dean B Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Dean B Street does not have units with air conditioning.

