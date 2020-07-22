All apartments in Kissimmee
1414 Bryan St

1414 West Bryan Street
Location

1414 West Bryan Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home ready to move in. Stainless steel appliances and beautiful tiles thru out. New cabinets and granite. Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407 373 4366

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,600).

WE ACCEPT PETS WITH A $250 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND $25 PER MONTH PER PET.MAXIMUM OF 2 PETS. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS PERMITTED.

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

Kendrick Laboy

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Bryan St have any available units?
1414 Bryan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Bryan St have?
Some of 1414 Bryan St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Bryan St currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Bryan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Bryan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Bryan St is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Bryan St offer parking?
No, 1414 Bryan St does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Bryan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Bryan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Bryan St have a pool?
No, 1414 Bryan St does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Bryan St have accessible units?
No, 1414 Bryan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Bryan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Bryan St does not have units with dishwashers.
