1414 Bryan St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home ready to move in. Stainless steel appliances and beautiful tiles thru out. New cabinets and granite. Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407 373 4366



Qualifications:



NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS

CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY

NO LANDLORD DEBT

NO UTILITY DEBT



INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,600).



WE ACCEPT PETS WITH A $250 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND $25 PER MONTH PER PET.MAXIMUM OF 2 PETS. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS PERMITTED.



No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.



We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.



Kendrick Laboy



National Real Estate

210 N Bumby Ave Suite B

Orlando FL 32803