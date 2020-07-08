All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE

1300 Las Fuentes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Las Fuentes Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
trash valet
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
media room
trash valet
volleyball court
**BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FULLY FURNISHED WITH PRIVATE POOL (POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED)** Great place to live with the comfort and all the amenities of a Vacation Community! Rent price includes basic cable with HBO channels, gate security, lawn maintenance, trash valet service and all the amenities on Property. Clubhouse with a beautiful pool, game room, business center, movie theater, gym, volleyball court, basketball court, Playground, lakes, 24 hrs security, gated community. Located in an excellent area, very accessible to all major streets (192, Osceola Pkwy, etc) Bellavida is very close from shopping & plenty of dining options. READY TO MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have any available units?
1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have?
Some of 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 LAS FUENTES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

