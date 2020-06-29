1284 S BEACH CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Two story townhouse ready for new tenant. Offering 4 bedrooms (one master on each level), 3.5 baths. Relax in the comfort of the screen back porch. This community offers pool, fitness, and clubhouse. Great location, just minutes to Disney.