Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1268 ROYAL STREET
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

1268 ROYAL STREET

1268 Royal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1268 Royal Street, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Robert Bass

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
Located just minutes away from Disney World, I-4 and International Drive. This is an opportunity lo live in a luxurious CORNER UNIT, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse at the exclusive Vistas at Champions Gate, a serene enclave of homes with the most breathtaking views of the lake and Golf course. Enjoy the fine living in this townhouse, featuring stainless steal appliances, quartz counter tops, designer blinds, wood cabinets and built in Alexa System from Amazon. Be a part of the most amazing amenities including: Golf simulator, resort style heated pool, fitness room, game room, catering kitchenette, sauna, access to golf course and more! YOUR RENT INCLUDES: Internet, basic cable, trash, pest control and telephone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 ROYAL STREET have any available units?
1268 ROYAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1268 ROYAL STREET have?
Some of 1268 ROYAL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 ROYAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1268 ROYAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 ROYAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1268 ROYAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1268 ROYAL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1268 ROYAL STREET offers parking.
Does 1268 ROYAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1268 ROYAL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 ROYAL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1268 ROYAL STREET has a pool.
Does 1268 ROYAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1268 ROYAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 ROYAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1268 ROYAL STREET has units with dishwashers.
