1268 ROYAL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage internet access sauna

Located just minutes away from Disney World, I-4 and International Drive. This is an opportunity lo live in a luxurious CORNER UNIT, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse at the exclusive Vistas at Champions Gate, a serene enclave of homes with the most breathtaking views of the lake and Golf course. Enjoy the fine living in this townhouse, featuring stainless steal appliances, quartz counter tops, designer blinds, wood cabinets and built in Alexa System from Amazon. Be a part of the most amazing amenities including: Golf simulator, resort style heated pool, fitness room, game room, catering kitchenette, sauna, access to golf course and more! YOUR RENT INCLUDES: Internet, basic cable, trash, pest control and telephone.