Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN

1226 Bermuda Lakes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Bermuda Lakes Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Spacious Condo/Apartment near The Loop - Property Id: 242787

Beautiful condo centrally located

Vaulted ceilings

Washer and Dryer in the unit

Recently remodeld with new paint and new laminate flooring
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242787
Property Id 242787

(RLNE5635682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN have any available units?
1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN have?
Some of 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN currently offering any rent specials?
1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN is pet friendly.
Does 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN offer parking?
No, 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN does not offer parking.
Does 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN have a pool?
No, 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN does not have a pool.
Does 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN have accessible units?
No, 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 BERMUDA LAKES LN has units with dishwashers.

