1219 Parade Ave
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM
1219 Parade Ave
1219 Parade Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1219 Parade Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1219 Parade Ave Available 11/01/19 Kissimmee House - 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated! Whole house tiled. Fenced and lots of space for large family.
(RLNE4325028)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1219 Parade Ave have any available units?
1219 Parade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
Is 1219 Parade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Parade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Parade Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Parade Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 1219 Parade Ave offer parking?
No, 1219 Parade Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Parade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Parade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Parade Ave have a pool?
No, 1219 Parade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Parade Ave have accessible units?
No, 1219 Parade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Parade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Parade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Parade Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Parade Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
