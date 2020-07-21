Condo for rent at Bermuda Palms in Kissimmee - THIS IS A FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT, 2 BEDS AND 2 FULL BATHS, SCREENED PORCH. GREAT LOCATION NEAR JOHN YOUNG PKWY, OSCEOLA PKWY, THE LOOP MALL AND MUCH MORE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 Sago Palm Blvd. have any available units?
1201 Sago Palm Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1201 Sago Palm Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Sago Palm Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.