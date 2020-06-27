All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE

1020 Whalebone Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Whalebone Bay Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom home in Kissimmee. Just minutes driving from The Loop shopping center and major attractions . Granite counter-tops and a laminate wood floor throughout. It excellent for the location and attraction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 600 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE have any available units?
1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 WHALEBONE BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
