1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C

1020 Portage St · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Portage St, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Courthouse

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute older home in the middle of Kissimmee Downtown. Nice floors and nice comfy kitchen with newer appliances. All painted and upgrade on the interior.

Deposit: $850 Application $50

Showings are schedule by Phone ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have any available units?
1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have?
Some of 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C offer parking?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have a pool?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

