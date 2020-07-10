Rent Calculator
1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C
1020 Portage St
·
Location
1020 Portage St, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Courthouse
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute older home in the middle of Kissimmee Downtown. Nice floors and nice comfy kitchen with newer appliances. All painted and upgrade on the interior.
Deposit: $850 Application $50
Showings are schedule by Phone ONLY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have any available units?
1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have?
Some of 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C offer parking?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have a pool?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Portage Street - 1, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
