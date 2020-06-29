All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

1020 PORTAGE STREET

1020 West Portage Street · No Longer Available
Location

1020 West Portage Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Courthouse

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Dont judge for the outside. This is a well maintain 1 bedroom 1 bath mini house on the heart of downtown Kissimmee. Modern kitchen with newer appliances for your convenience. Very clean floors and walls. The living area is spacious. Call today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 PORTAGE STREET have any available units?
1020 PORTAGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1020 PORTAGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1020 PORTAGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 PORTAGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1020 PORTAGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1020 PORTAGE STREET offer parking?
No, 1020 PORTAGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1020 PORTAGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 PORTAGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 PORTAGE STREET have a pool?
No, 1020 PORTAGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1020 PORTAGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1020 PORTAGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 PORTAGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 PORTAGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 PORTAGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 PORTAGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

