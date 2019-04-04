All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE

8445 Ridgebrook Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8445 Ridgebrook Circle, Keystone, FL 33556
Keystone Manors

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
This home’s Odessa zip code 33556 will fool you. It is actually located very close to Citrus Park and the Mall. The community of Keystone Manors / Keystone Crossings is very close to the intersection of S. Mobley and Gunn Hwy. There are approximately 164 homes is this very desirable, quiet location with friendly neighbors and a fenced rear yard. This is a 4 bedrooms 2 bath split plan with the large Master located on the right hand side with sliders to the in ground salt water pool and screened in lanai. The other three bedrooms are on the left side of the house off of the family room. The home is convenient to restaurants, schools and major roads for commuting. It is easy to get to the airport or beaches. Newer A/C’s and roof. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. High ceilings. The community has a park area, two tennis courts, a pavilion with picnic tables, a basketball court and a playground with equipment and swings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE have any available units?
8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE have?
Some of 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg