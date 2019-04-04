8445 RIDGEBROOK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

This home’s Odessa zip code 33556 will fool you. It is actually located very close to Citrus Park and the Mall. The community of Keystone Manors / Keystone Crossings is very close to the intersection of S. Mobley and Gunn Hwy. There are approximately 164 homes is this very desirable, quiet location with friendly neighbors and a fenced rear yard. This is a 4 bedrooms 2 bath split plan with the large Master located on the right hand side with sliders to the in ground salt water pool and screened in lanai. The other three bedrooms are on the left side of the house off of the family room. The home is convenient to restaurants, schools and major roads for commuting. It is easy to get to the airport or beaches. Newer A/C’s and roof. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. High ceilings. The community has a park area, two tennis courts, a pavilion with picnic tables, a basketball court and a playground with equipment and swings.