Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

19126 Wind Dancer Street

19126 Wind Dancer Street · No Longer Available
Location

19126 Wind Dancer Street, Keystone, FL 33558
Villa Rosa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease and Take $250 Off Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies

(RLNE4884060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19126 Wind Dancer Street have any available units?
19126 Wind Dancer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 19126 Wind Dancer Street have?
Some of 19126 Wind Dancer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19126 Wind Dancer Street currently offering any rent specials?
19126 Wind Dancer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19126 Wind Dancer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19126 Wind Dancer Street is pet friendly.
Does 19126 Wind Dancer Street offer parking?
Yes, 19126 Wind Dancer Street offers parking.
Does 19126 Wind Dancer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19126 Wind Dancer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19126 Wind Dancer Street have a pool?
No, 19126 Wind Dancer Street does not have a pool.
Does 19126 Wind Dancer Street have accessible units?
No, 19126 Wind Dancer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19126 Wind Dancer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19126 Wind Dancer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19126 Wind Dancer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19126 Wind Dancer Street has units with air conditioning.
