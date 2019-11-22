18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful pool home, situated on an Large TPC golf course (frontage/pond/conservation) lot. See the OUTBACK PRO-AM from your back yard! Designer kitchen with custom coffee glazed honey maple cabinetry with crown molding and accent lighting. Corina counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast area. Amenities include large master suite with his and her walk-in California Closets, trey ceilings and crown molding. Tile in master bath is a "must see" with large window and an incredible view of the golf course (frontage/pond/conservation) of back yard. Double sided gas fireplace in family room and living room. Eighteen inch tile flooring in main living areas, surround sound, built in art niches with custom mirrors The 4th bedroom/den has fabulous built-in book cases, 8 ft entry doors, pool bath three car garage and more.