Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE

18933 Saint Laurent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18933 Saint Laurent Drive, Keystone, FL 33558
Cheval West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful pool home, situated on an Large TPC golf course (frontage/pond/conservation) lot. See the OUTBACK PRO-AM from your back yard! Designer kitchen with custom coffee glazed honey maple cabinetry with crown molding and accent lighting. Corina counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast area. Amenities include large master suite with his and her walk-in California Closets, trey ceilings and crown molding. Tile in master bath is a "must see" with large window and an incredible view of the golf course (frontage/pond/conservation) of back yard. Double sided gas fireplace in family room and living room. Eighteen inch tile flooring in main living areas, surround sound, built in art niches with custom mirrors The 4th bedroom/den has fabulous built-in book cases, 8 ft entry doors, pool bath three car garage and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE have any available units?
18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE have?
Some of 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18933 SAINT LAURENT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
