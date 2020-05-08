All apartments in Keystone
Keystone, FL
18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE
18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

18604 Noble Caspian Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18604 Noble Caspian Dr, Keystone, FL 33558
Cheval West

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New Luxury Townhome for rent in Lutz's newest privately gated community Sylvan
Crossing. The Independence offers homeowners three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a
single-car garage. This townhome provides an open-concept floor plan With the connectivity of
the combination living/dining to the kitchen, this home is set up for entertaining. You're only steps
from your lanai for your outdoor living. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a large owner's
suite with a private owner's bath. The laundry room is easily accessible located on the second
floor close to the bedrooms. The Kitchen features 42" staggered Scottsdale Maple Expresso
raised square panel cabinetry adorned with Crown Molding & showcased with Satin Nickel
hardware along with New Caledonia granite countertops & paired with stainless-steel GE®
appliances. 18x18 Cabo Shore ceramic tile laid on the diagonal completes the look. Beautiful
clubhouse featuring a resort-style pool, grill, and entertaining space. Photos are of the furnished Model which is the same floor plan as this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have any available units?
18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18604 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
