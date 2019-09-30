All apartments in Keystone
Last updated September 30 2019

16017 Muirfield Drive

16017 Muirfield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16017 Muirfield Dr, Keystone, FL 33556
St. Andrews at Eagles

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the large open floor plan to the POOL making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16017 Muirfield Drive have any available units?
16017 Muirfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
Is 16017 Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16017 Muirfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16017 Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16017 Muirfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16017 Muirfield Drive offer parking?
No, 16017 Muirfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16017 Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16017 Muirfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16017 Muirfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16017 Muirfield Drive has a pool.
Does 16017 Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 16017 Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16017 Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16017 Muirfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16017 Muirfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16017 Muirfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
