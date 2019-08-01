All apartments in Keystone
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

14459 Mirabelle Vista

14459 Mirabelle Vista Cir · No Longer Available
Location

14459 Mirabelle Vista Cir, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
FREE JULY RENT! Highly Desired Waterchase Community - July Free Rent for Qualified Applicants! Home Ready for Move in TODAY!

This townhome features wooden floors on the main floor, newer carpet in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub. Attached two car garage with remotes, an enclosed lanai overlooking the pond and rear fenced yard with a private gate and a short walk to the community pool. Wood cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless appliances compliment this beautiful townhome. Neutral colors through-out, family room with separate dining area, and laundry room conveniently located upstairs. The club house has a an amazing resort style pool with water slide, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and exercise room all within a short distance to the townhome. A+ school district, gated/guarded community with an easy access to the Veteran's highway, Tampa International Airport, shopping malls and 20 minutes to the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14459 Mirabelle Vista have any available units?
14459 Mirabelle Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14459 Mirabelle Vista have?
Some of 14459 Mirabelle Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14459 Mirabelle Vista currently offering any rent specials?
14459 Mirabelle Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14459 Mirabelle Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 14459 Mirabelle Vista is pet friendly.
Does 14459 Mirabelle Vista offer parking?
Yes, 14459 Mirabelle Vista offers parking.
Does 14459 Mirabelle Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14459 Mirabelle Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14459 Mirabelle Vista have a pool?
Yes, 14459 Mirabelle Vista has a pool.
Does 14459 Mirabelle Vista have accessible units?
No, 14459 Mirabelle Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 14459 Mirabelle Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 14459 Mirabelle Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14459 Mirabelle Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 14459 Mirabelle Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
