14459 Mirabelle Vista

Highly Desired Waterchase Community



This townhome features wooden floors on the main floor, newer carpet in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub. Attached two car garage with remotes, an enclosed lanai overlooking the pond and rear fenced yard with a private gate and a short walk to the community pool. Wood cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless appliances compliment this beautiful townhome. Neutral colors through-out, family room with separate dining area, and laundry room conveniently located upstairs. The club house has a an amazing resort style pool with water slide, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and exercise room all within a short distance to the townhome. A+ school district, gated/guarded community with an easy access to the Veteran's highway, Tampa International Airport, shopping malls and 20 minutes to the beaches.



