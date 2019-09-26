14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE

Amenities

Live in the luxurious gated community of Waterchase. Located next to Westchase, this community has two pools. (1 Olympic size, one with a water slide) tot lot, tennis & basketball courts and a gym. Close to shopping, 20 minutes to airport and downtown Tampa. This town home is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus loft area upstairs that can be used as an office space or play area. There is a living room and a dining room Appliances included are refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Other features include breakfast nook, AC& heating, ceiling fans,window coverings & a walk in master closet. The luxurious master bath has dual sinks lots of cabinets garden tub and a separate shower. Flooring is tile and carpet. There is an eating space in the kitchen. Relax in your screened enclosed porch. Community features include; pool, tennis, gated w/24 hour guard, clubhouse, gym, playground, basketball courts and soccer field. Living here is like being on vacation all year round. There is also an attached 2 car garage. AVAILABLE FOR A 6 MONTH LEASE!