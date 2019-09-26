All apartments in Keystone
Keystone, FL
14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 2:44 PM

14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE

14426 Mirabelle Vista Cir · No Longer Available
Keystone
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

14426 Mirabelle Vista Cir, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Live in the luxurious gated community of Waterchase. Located next to Westchase, this community has two pools. (1 Olympic size, one with a water slide) tot lot, tennis & basketball courts and a gym. Close to shopping, 20 minutes to airport and downtown Tampa. This town home is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus loft area upstairs that can be used as an office space or play area. There is a living room and a dining room Appliances included are refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Other features include breakfast nook, AC& heating, ceiling fans,window coverings & a walk in master closet. The luxurious master bath has dual sinks lots of cabinets garden tub and a separate shower. Flooring is tile and carpet. There is an eating space in the kitchen. Relax in your screened enclosed porch. Community features include; pool, tennis, gated w/24 hour guard, clubhouse, gym, playground, basketball courts and soccer field. Living here is like being on vacation all year round. There is also an attached 2 car garage. AVAILABLE FOR A 6 MONTH LEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have any available units?
14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have?
Some of 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14426 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
