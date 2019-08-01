Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 13029 Royal George Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
13029 Royal George Ave
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13029 Royal George Ave
13029 Royal George Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13029 Royal George Avenue, Keystone, FL 33556
Eagles
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1994 square feet of living space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13029 Royal George Ave have any available units?
13029 Royal George Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Keystone, FL
.
What amenities does 13029 Royal George Ave have?
Some of 13029 Royal George Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13029 Royal George Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13029 Royal George Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13029 Royal George Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13029 Royal George Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13029 Royal George Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13029 Royal George Ave offers parking.
Does 13029 Royal George Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13029 Royal George Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13029 Royal George Ave have a pool?
No, 13029 Royal George Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13029 Royal George Ave have accessible units?
No, 13029 Royal George Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13029 Royal George Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13029 Royal George Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13029 Royal George Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13029 Royal George Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Keystone 2 Bedroom Apartments
Keystone 3 Bedroom Apartments
Keystone Apartments with Pools
Keystone Furnished Apartments
Keystone Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Memphis, FL
Holmes Beach, FL
Citrus Park, FL
New Port Richey East, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Safety Harbor, FL
Sugarmill Woods, FL
Cheval, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Holiday, FL
Treasure Island, FL
Jasmine Estates, FL
Kenneth City, FL
Port Richey, FL
West Lealman, FL
Wimauma, FL
Auburndale, FL
Inverness, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg