Key West, FL
82 Golf Club Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

82 Golf Club Drive

82 Golf Club Drive · (305) 296-6996
Key West
Location

82 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 82 Golf Club Drive · Avail. Jul 12

$2,675

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 836 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
82 Golf Club Drive Available 07/12/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in the Key West Golf Club Community - Located in the Key West Golf Club Community, this two-bedroom 1.5-bath townhome is located just steps from the large lagoon style pool. This home features, both front and back, upper and lower decks providing additional living space, tile floors, central AC, and washer/dryer. The Key West Golf Club HOA is a gated community with a fitness center, two swimming pools and parking. Available mid-July. Pets considered. $2,675/month plus utilities. First/Last/Security. Please call 305-296-6996 to set up a showing

(RLNE4230547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Golf Club Drive have any available units?
82 Golf Club Drive has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Golf Club Drive have?
Some of 82 Golf Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Golf Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82 Golf Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Golf Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 Golf Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 82 Golf Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 82 Golf Club Drive does offer parking.
Does 82 Golf Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Golf Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Golf Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 82 Golf Club Drive has a pool.
Does 82 Golf Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 82 Golf Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Golf Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Golf Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Golf Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 82 Golf Club Drive has units with air conditioning.
