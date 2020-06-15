Amenities

82 Golf Club Drive Available 07/12/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in the Key West Golf Club Community - Located in the Key West Golf Club Community, this two-bedroom 1.5-bath townhome is located just steps from the large lagoon style pool. This home features, both front and back, upper and lower decks providing additional living space, tile floors, central AC, and washer/dryer. The Key West Golf Club HOA is a gated community with a fitness center, two swimming pools and parking. Available mid-July. Pets considered. $2,675/month plus utilities. First/Last/Security. Please call 305-296-6996 to set up a showing



(RLNE4230547)