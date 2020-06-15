All apartments in Key West
714-10 Olivia Street

714 Olivia St · (305) 296-6996
Location

714 Olivia St, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 714-10 Olivia Street · Avail. now

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1338 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Old Town! - Enjoy living in the heart of Old Town Key West. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, shops, museums and attractions and world famous Duval Street. One bedroom and adjoining bath on the first floor. Amenities include W/D, one off-street parking and a community swimming pool. Pets considered. Available mid June. $3,275 plus electric and First/Last/Security. Water is included. Please call 305-296-6996 to set a showing appointment

(RLNE3228700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714-10 Olivia Street have any available units?
714-10 Olivia Street has a unit available for $3,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 714-10 Olivia Street have?
Some of 714-10 Olivia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714-10 Olivia Street currently offering any rent specials?
714-10 Olivia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714-10 Olivia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 714-10 Olivia Street is pet friendly.
Does 714-10 Olivia Street offer parking?
Yes, 714-10 Olivia Street does offer parking.
Does 714-10 Olivia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714-10 Olivia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714-10 Olivia Street have a pool?
Yes, 714-10 Olivia Street has a pool.
Does 714-10 Olivia Street have accessible units?
No, 714-10 Olivia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714-10 Olivia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714-10 Olivia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 714-10 Olivia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 714-10 Olivia Street has units with air conditioning.
