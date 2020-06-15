714-10 Olivia Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Old Town! - Enjoy living in the heart of Old Town Key West. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, shops, museums and attractions and world famous Duval Street. One bedroom and adjoining bath on the first floor. Amenities include W/D, one off-street parking and a community swimming pool. Pets considered. Available mid June. $3,275 plus electric and First/Last/Security. Water is included. Please call 305-296-6996 to set a showing appointment
(RLNE3228700)