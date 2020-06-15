All apartments in Key West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

312 Catherine - Rear

312 Catherine Street · (305) 296-6996
Location

312 Catherine Street, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 312 Catherine - Rear · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Amenities

Charming Old Town Studio with Loft - Great studio located in the heart of Old Town, within easy biking and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and everything Key West has to offer. This recently remodeled and updated home features wonderful outdoor space, murphy bed, shared washer/dryer, secure storage area. Available NOW for a 12 month lease. Maximum 2 person. Indoor Cat Only! Sorry no Dogs!. Only $2,200/month includes water and electric. First/Last/Security. Please call to make an appointment for a showing. 305-296-6996

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5795285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Catherine - Rear have any available units?
312 Catherine - Rear has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 Catherine - Rear have?
Some of 312 Catherine - Rear's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Catherine - Rear currently offering any rent specials?
312 Catherine - Rear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Catherine - Rear pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Catherine - Rear is pet friendly.
Does 312 Catherine - Rear offer parking?
No, 312 Catherine - Rear does not offer parking.
Does 312 Catherine - Rear have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Catherine - Rear offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Catherine - Rear have a pool?
No, 312 Catherine - Rear does not have a pool.
Does 312 Catherine - Rear have accessible units?
No, 312 Catherine - Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Catherine - Rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Catherine - Rear does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Catherine - Rear have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 Catherine - Rear has units with air conditioning.
