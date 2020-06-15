312 Catherine - Rear

Amenities

Charming Old Town Studio with Loft - Great studio located in the heart of Old Town, within easy biking and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and everything Key West has to offer. This recently remodeled and updated home features wonderful outdoor space, murphy bed, shared washer/dryer, secure storage area. Available NOW for a 12 month lease. Maximum 2 person. Indoor Cat Only! Sorry no Dogs!. Only $2,200/month includes water and electric. First/Last/Security. Please call to make an appointment for a showing. 305-296-6996



