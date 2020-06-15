29 Whistling Duck Lane

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Townhome in the Key West Golf Community - Located in the Key West Golf Club Community, this three-bedroom 2 -bath town home has a terrific location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac . This home features a large screened veranda with private grassy rear yard, central AC, granite counter tops in kitchen along with stainless appliances, washer/dryer, newly remodeled Master bath. The Key West Golf Club HOA is a gated community with a fitness center, two swimming pools and parking. Available early June. Pets considered. $3,125/month plus utilities. First/Last/Security. Please call 305-296-6996 to set up a showing
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5787066)