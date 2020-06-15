All apartments in Key West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

29 Whistling Duck Lane

29 Whisling Duck Lane · (305) 296-6996
Location

29 Whisling Duck Lane, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29 Whistling Duck Lane · Avail. now

$3,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Townhome in the Key West Golf Community - Located in the Key West Golf Club Community, this three-bedroom 2 -bath town home has a terrific location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac . This home features a large screened veranda with private grassy rear yard, central AC, granite counter tops in kitchen along with stainless appliances, washer/dryer, newly remodeled Master bath. The Key West Golf Club HOA is a gated community with a fitness center, two swimming pools and parking. Available early June. Pets considered. $3,125/month plus utilities. First/Last/Security. Please call 305-296-6996 to set up a showing

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5787066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Whistling Duck Lane have any available units?
29 Whistling Duck Lane has a unit available for $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Whistling Duck Lane have?
Some of 29 Whistling Duck Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Whistling Duck Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29 Whistling Duck Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Whistling Duck Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Whistling Duck Lane is pet friendly.
Does 29 Whistling Duck Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29 Whistling Duck Lane does offer parking.
Does 29 Whistling Duck Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Whistling Duck Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Whistling Duck Lane have a pool?
Yes, 29 Whistling Duck Lane has a pool.
Does 29 Whistling Duck Lane have accessible units?
No, 29 Whistling Duck Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Whistling Duck Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Whistling Duck Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Whistling Duck Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Whistling Duck Lane has units with air conditioning.
