All apartments in Key Largo
Find more places like 98402 Windward Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Largo, FL
/
98402 Windward Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:28 PM

98402 Windward Avenue

98402 Windward Ave · (954) 545-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key Largo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

98402 Windward Ave, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 98402 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
One Year or 6 month Rental. View of the Pool from your second floor condo. Nice upgrades, granite counter tops. Gated Community with great amenities. Tennis courts, boat ramp sunset pier, (under construction until Oct.), 2 pools, clubhouse, and fitness room. Boat and trailer parking on Property. Kayak trails. No Pets, No Smoking, no work trucks. First, last and security deposit. $79.00 rental fee.$50.00 condo approval fee. Background check with Transunion $45.00 paid by tenant. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98402 Windward Avenue have any available units?
98402 Windward Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98402 Windward Avenue have?
Some of 98402 Windward Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98402 Windward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
98402 Windward Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98402 Windward Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 98402 Windward Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does 98402 Windward Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 98402 Windward Avenue does offer parking.
Does 98402 Windward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98402 Windward Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98402 Windward Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 98402 Windward Avenue has a pool.
Does 98402 Windward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 98402 Windward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 98402 Windward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98402 Windward Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 98402 Windward Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 98402 Windward Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 98402 Windward Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy
Key Largo, FL 33037

Similar Pages

Key Largo 2 BedroomsKey Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Key Largo Apartments with BalconyKey Largo Apartments with Pool
Key Largo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLHialeah, FLDoral, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLMarathon, FLWest Miami, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FL
Islamorada, Village of Islands, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLPrinceton, FLCutler Bay, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Miami Dade College
Johnson & Wales University-North Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity