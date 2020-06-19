Rent Calculator
Home
/
Key Largo, FL
/
20 Pelican Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20 Pelican Road
20 Pelican Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Key Largo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
20 Pelican Road, Key Largo, FL 33037
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Key Largo Waterfront home 3 BED 3Bath with pool two big open Porch newly furniture with pool table boat ramp on the property for all your water toys. Enyoy Tropical Living
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 Pelican Road have any available units?
20 Pelican Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Key Largo, FL
.
What amenities does 20 Pelican Road have?
Some of 20 Pelican Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20 Pelican Road currently offering any rent specials?
20 Pelican Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Pelican Road pet-friendly?
No, 20 Pelican Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Key Largo
.
Does 20 Pelican Road offer parking?
Yes, 20 Pelican Road does offer parking.
Does 20 Pelican Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Pelican Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Pelican Road have a pool?
Yes, 20 Pelican Road has a pool.
Does 20 Pelican Road have accessible units?
No, 20 Pelican Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Pelican Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Pelican Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Pelican Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Pelican Road does not have units with air conditioning.
