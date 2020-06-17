155 S Coco Plum Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Long-term 12 month minimum rental. This property is one of a kind with Ocean front views and a dock on a canal with davits out back. The home has a total of 5 bedrooms and 4 baths!! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms 2 baths, large living room with pocket sliding glass doors that open the whole house to the ocean, 2 screened in porches, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bonus room with laundry area. Downstairs has a garaged with washer & dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living room and Kitchen. Under the steps is an extra storage space. Dock is 80' with 3 boat lifts, yard is gated.Available June 1 2020. no showings (due to covid-19) before May 25 tenant occupied.