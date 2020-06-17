All apartments in Key Largo
155 S Coco Plum Road

155 South Coco Plum Road · (305) 619-2322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3214 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Long-term 12 month minimum rental. This property is one of a kind with Ocean front views and a dock on a canal with davits out back. The home has a total of 5 bedrooms and 4 baths!! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms 2 baths, large living room with pocket sliding glass doors that open the whole house to the ocean, 2 screened in porches, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bonus room with laundry area. Downstairs has a garaged with washer & dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living room and Kitchen. Under the steps is an extra storage space. Dock is 80' with 3 boat lifts, yard is gated.Available June 1 2020. no showings (due to covid-19) before May 25 tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 S Coco Plum Road have any available units?
155 S Coco Plum Road has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 S Coco Plum Road have?
Some of 155 S Coco Plum Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 S Coco Plum Road currently offering any rent specials?
155 S Coco Plum Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 S Coco Plum Road pet-friendly?
No, 155 S Coco Plum Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does 155 S Coco Plum Road offer parking?
Yes, 155 S Coco Plum Road does offer parking.
Does 155 S Coco Plum Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 S Coco Plum Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 S Coco Plum Road have a pool?
No, 155 S Coco Plum Road does not have a pool.
Does 155 S Coco Plum Road have accessible units?
No, 155 S Coco Plum Road does not have accessible units.
Does 155 S Coco Plum Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 S Coco Plum Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 S Coco Plum Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 S Coco Plum Road does not have units with air conditioning.
