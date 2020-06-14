All apartments in Key Largo
Find more places like 103225 Overseas Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Largo, FL
/
103225 Overseas Highway
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

103225 Overseas Highway

103225 Overseas Highway · (305) 240-0438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key Largo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

103225 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
EXTREMELY CLEAN (rare for a rental) gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Shows like new. All tile throughout, granite tops, new stainless appliances, hurricane windows/doors, metal roof, brick paver driveway on large lot and more. Plenty of parking. Very clean. Join the community park offering a beach, picnic area, boat ramp and 72 hour dockage for approx. $250 annually. Walk to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park 1/2 mile away. Close to shopping and restaurants just across the street. Truly an ideal location in all of Key Largo in a highly desirable neighborhood. Available now. This one is not your typical rental - it shines throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103225 Overseas Highway have any available units?
103225 Overseas Highway has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103225 Overseas Highway have?
Some of 103225 Overseas Highway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103225 Overseas Highway currently offering any rent specials?
103225 Overseas Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103225 Overseas Highway pet-friendly?
No, 103225 Overseas Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does 103225 Overseas Highway offer parking?
Yes, 103225 Overseas Highway does offer parking.
Does 103225 Overseas Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103225 Overseas Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103225 Overseas Highway have a pool?
No, 103225 Overseas Highway does not have a pool.
Does 103225 Overseas Highway have accessible units?
No, 103225 Overseas Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 103225 Overseas Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103225 Overseas Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 103225 Overseas Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 103225 Overseas Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 103225 Overseas Highway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy
Key Largo, FL 33037

Similar Pages

Key Largo 2 BedroomsKey Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Key Largo Apartments with BalconyKey Largo Apartments with Pool
Key Largo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLHialeah, FLDoral, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLMarathon, FLWest Miami, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FL
Islamorada, Village of Islands, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLPrinceton, FLCutler Bay, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Miami Dade College
Johnson & Wales University-North Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity