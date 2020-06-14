103225 Overseas Highway

Amenities

EXTREMELY CLEAN (rare for a rental) gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Shows like new. All tile throughout, granite tops, new stainless appliances, hurricane windows/doors, metal roof, brick paver driveway on large lot and more. Plenty of parking. Very clean. Join the community park offering a beach, picnic area, boat ramp and 72 hour dockage for approx. $250 annually. Walk to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park 1/2 mile away. Close to shopping and restaurants just across the street. Truly an ideal location in all of Key Largo in a highly desirable neighborhood. Available now. This one is not your typical rental - it shines throughout.